NationalTop Stories

Amarinder Singh Meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah

By Pratidin Bureau

As speculations rife over former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s future in politics, the veteran Congress leader met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday evening at the latter’s residence in the national capital.

Singh arrived in the national capital on Tuesday, and this was his first meeting with Shah after his resignation as Punjab chief minister on 18 September. 

Singh’s media advisor Raveen Thukral said too much was being read into Amarinder’s visit to Delhi. “He’s on a personal visit, during which he’ll meet some friends and also vacate Kapurthala house for the new CM. No need for any unnecessary speculation,” he said.

Related News

PM Modi Review Projects Worth Rs 50,000 Crore At…

Assistant Prof Of GU Accused Of Sexually Harassing Students

Doon School Offers Scholarship For Underprivileged NE Boy…

Dimapur Civil Society Organisations Demand CM To Cancel…

However, Amarinder Singh’s meeting with Shah has sparked a fresh buzz that he may quit Congress. Singh had to step down over the power tussle with Navjot Singh Sidhu. After he stepped down as the Chief Minister, Singh claimed that he had not quit politics and would fight till the end.

You might also like
Assam

Assam CM Demands Ban on Amnesty International In India

Business

India hikes tariffs on 28 US products

Assam

Scientists Discover New Frog In Assam

World

India was great: Trump

Election 2021

Assam Polls: Massive Fight In 8 Constituencies In Upper Assam

Assam

4 Dhupdhara NRC employees’ foul play, detained