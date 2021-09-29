Amarinder Singh Meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah

As speculations rife over former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s future in politics, the veteran Congress leader met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday evening at the latter’s residence in the national capital.

Singh arrived in the national capital on Tuesday, and this was his first meeting with Shah after his resignation as Punjab chief minister on 18 September.

Singh’s media advisor Raveen Thukral said too much was being read into Amarinder’s visit to Delhi. “He’s on a personal visit, during which he’ll meet some friends and also vacate Kapurthala house for the new CM. No need for any unnecessary speculation,” he said.

However, Amarinder Singh’s meeting with Shah has sparked a fresh buzz that he may quit Congress. Singh had to step down over the power tussle with Navjot Singh Sidhu. After he stepped down as the Chief Minister, Singh claimed that he had not quit politics and would fight till the end.