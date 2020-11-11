Amazon Removes Doormats, Briefs With Hindu Symbols After Backlash

Amazon on Tuesday said it had taken down listings of underwears and doormats with Hindi sacred symbols printed on it, which were being sold on its website, following a backlash on social media in India.

Users shared screenshots of Amazon listings of doormats and underwear emblazoned with insignia including that of lord Ganesha and other symbols which is considered sacred by the Hindu population.

#BoycottAmazon was one of the top trending topics on twitter in India yesterday.

“We are taking down the products in question,” Amazon said in a statement. “All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action including potential removal of their account.”

It may be mentioned that several of the product listings on Amazon’s websites are controlled by sellers and not directly by the company.

In 2017, the ruling BJP government threatened to revoke visas of Amazon employees in India if it did not stop the sale of doormats resembling India’s tri-colour flag on its Canadian website.

In 2019, Amazon again enraged the Indian customers after toilet paper seat covers and other items emblazoned with images of Hindu gods were spotted on its website.

BJP Spokesperson on Tuesday asked the people to register a cyber complaint or at the local police station “if religious feelings are hurt”.

“Dear Indians, if your religious feeling have been hurt, register a complaint with cyber police or with local police station,” he tweeted.

The company had committed to spend more than $6 billion in India as the country is a key growth for the company.