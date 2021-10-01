EducationNationalTop Stories

Ambedkar University In Delhi To Release Its First Cut-Off List On Oct 5

By Pratidin Bureau

Officials on Friday announced that the Delhi government-run Ambedkar University (AUD) will release its first cut-off list for undergraduate courses on October 5.

The second cut-off list will be released on October 8 and the third one on October 12, university officials added.

The last date of payment of online fee against the first cut-off list is October 7, while the last date of payment of online fee against the second cut-off list is October 11, according to the schedule released by the university on Friday.

The last date of payment of online fee against the third cut-off list is October 14, the university officials further stated.

The list of candidates recommended under Co-Curricular Activities (CCA)/Sports will be announced on October 18 along with the fourth cut-off list, the schedule mentioned.

As per report from PTI, the university reserves 85 per cent seats for candidates from the national capital and announces separate cut-offs for candidates from Delhi and outside Delhi.

Last year, the highest cut-off at AUD was 99 per cent for Psychology for aspirants from outside Delhi.

