Ambulance carrying COVID+ve patients entered Assam with proper permission

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday informed that the ambulance carrying the passengers from Mumbai entered Assam with proper permission. His reaction came after three passengers of the ambulance including the driver were reported COVID-19 positive on Saturday night.

Taking to Twitter, the Minister wrote, “Tha [read ‘the’] ambulance entered Assam with proper permission to bring back one blood cancer patient from Jorhat who happens to be son of one of the +patient. We do not have Covid-19 testing facilities in our border.”

Tha ambulance entered assam with proper permission to bring back one blood cancer patient from Jorhat who happens to be son of one of the +patient. We do not have Covid-19 testing facilities in our border. https://t.co/vOVZO3FUX3 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 10, 2020

Meanwhile, he also said that the driver of the ambulance left for Mumbai and the health department allow him to go as he was asymptotic. “Now on our request he has been stopped in Bihar for hospitalization,” he added.