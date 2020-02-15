AMC Constructs Wall To cover Slum Ahead of Trump’s Visit

Preparation to welcome US President Donald Trump is going on in full swing and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation is reportedly building a wall to mask a slum along a route likely to be taken by Trump while visiting the city during his two-day visit to India on February 24-25.

During his visit to the nation, PM Narendra Modi is expected to take him on a roadshow.

According to reports, the wall will go up on the road connecting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport to Indira Bridge. According to a senior municipal official, the 6-7 feet high wall is being erected to cover the slum area on an estimated 600-meter stretch which will be followed by a plantation drive along the stretch.

The administration intends to plant date palms along the Sabarmati riverfront.

The slum, however, inhabits over 2,500 people and hosts 500 kaccha houses.