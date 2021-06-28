AMCH Doctor Held In Alleged Rape Case

By Pratidin Bureau on June 28, 2021

A doctor of Dibrugarh’s Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a rape case.

The doctor in question is 30-year-old Dr. Sunmoni Bhuyan. He is the registrar of AMCH’s surgical unit.

The accused was allegedly involved romantically with the victim, the district Superintendent of police, Shwetank Mishra told a local news portal.

“The victim said she was tricked by the accused on the pretext of marriage. She said that the sex was not consensual and was forced,” he said.

Moreover, the parents of the accused were against their marriage, he said.

“his parents had even threatened suicide if he married her,” Mishra said.

Further, the accused has now been handed over to Dibrugarh police under relevant sections.

