AMCH Principal Admitted In GMCH After Drop Of Oxygen Level Due To Covid

The Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) principal Dr. Sanjeeb Kakati has tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Saturday.

According to sources, it has been said that the AMCH principal Dr. Sanjeeb Kakati was admitted to AMCH after his oxygen level went down on Saturday.

Later, Dr. Sanjeeb Kakati was referred to Guwahati for his better treatment after his condition became serious on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Dr. Kakati is admitted in the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) newly constructed Covid ICU.

Dr. Sanjeeb Kakati tested positive for Covid-19 on last Tuesday.

He has been brought to Guwahati through green corridor.

Although he was supposed to be admitted in AIIMS, due to the seriousness of his health condition in short time, the doctor has been admitted to GMCH.

