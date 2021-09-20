AMCH Principal Dr. Sanjeeb Kakoti’s Health Stable: Dr. Abhijit Sarma

The health condition of Dr. Sanjeeb Kakoti, Principal of Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh is now stable, informed Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Superintendent Dr. Abhijit Sarma.

Dr. Abhijit Sarma in a tweet said, “STATUS OF DR SANJEEB KAKOTI AS ON 20/9/21 AT 9.30 AM* SPO2: 95% on high flow nasal oxygen 55 l/min, Fio2 80% BP: 134/74 mm Hg PR: 62 bpm . Went for COVID rounds. Saw and had a long chat with him. He is doing better. Happy to see him relaxed.”

Dr. Kakoti was tested positive for COVID-19 after which his health deteriorated. He has been shifted to GMCH on Saturday through Green Corridor as it was not possible to shift him to Delhi by air ambulance due to bad weather.