Amid COVID-19 fury, Man dies from hantavirus

While the entire world is facing a tough situation due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, it looks China is gearing for another big battle, this time against Hantavirus. As per a report, a man in China’s Yunnan province tested positive for the virus on Monday and died shortly.

China’s Global Times tweeted that the man from Yunnan Province died while on his way back to Shandong Province for work on a bus on Monday. The 32 other people on the bus were also tested for the virus.

How is Hantavirus caused?

According to the Centre for Disease and Prevention (CDC), Hantavirus is caused by rodents.

“Rodent infestation in and around the home remains the primary risk for hantavirus exposure. Even healthy individuals are at risk for HPS infection if exposed to the virus,” says Global Times.