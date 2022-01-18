Amid Covid-19 Restrictions, WB Couple To Hold Wedding Online, Food To Be Sent Via Zomato

The idea of hosting a digital wedding came after he was hospitalized for four days following complications from Covid-19, the 28-year-old groom said.

Amid the Covid-19 virus-driven pandemic, people have found unique ways to win over the internet. In one such move, a West Bengal couple is all set to accommodate over 450 guests at their all-digital wedding.

Sandipan Sarkar and Aditi Das, who are set to get married on January 24, will have guests attending the wedding ceremony via Google Meet. Further, food will be delivered to all the guests through orders placed via Zomato.

Mr. Sarkar said, “We had been planning to get married for the past year, but the pandemic became a problem”. The decision to hold their ceremonies for the guests to attend via video conferencing platform Google Meet was taken keeping in mind the safety of everyone and in line with the government’s 200-people cap for weddings.

Guests will also be able to enjoy the food sent to them via the food delivery app Zomato from their homes as they witness the live telecast of the couple’s wedding.

The idea of hosting a digital wedding came after he was hospitalized for four days following complications from Covid-19, the 28-year-old groom said.

He said, “I was worried about the safety of my family and the safety of my guests” while speaking to NDTV. “After being hospitalised with Covid-19 myself from January 2 to January 4, I decided to think of a solution to avoid large gatherings”, he further added.

Notably, about 100 to 120 guests will be present at the wedding physically, with more than 300 people watching the live telecast. All the invitees will receive the link to watch the wedding along with the passwords a day before the ceremony.

Speaking to Telegraph India, a Zomato official said that the company lauded the unique move amid the Covid-19 pandemic and that the company was planning to officially promote the event. He said, “It was a very new idea for us. I talked to seniors in the company, who welcomed it. We have already prepared a team to monitor this wedding’s deliveries. We laud such a move in the pandemic. We are planning to promote this event officially”.

Earlier, another unique wedding had caught the attention of netizens as a Tamil Nadu couple announced that their wedding reception would be held in Metaverse. Dinesh S P and Janaganandhini Ramaswamy will host the ceremonies in the Metaverse where guests will be able to choose a digital avatar to enter their virtual reception.

