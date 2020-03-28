Amid Covid fury, PM Modi calls Pune nurse to boost morale

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, called up a nurse from the civic-run Naidu Hospital, which has been treating COVID-19 patients, to laud her and her team’s relentless efforts during such dire times.

According to a health official from the Pune Municipal Corporation, nurse Chhaya Jagtap received a call from the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday evening.

The Prime Minister congratulated Jagtap for her devotion and service. He said, “Like you, there are lakhs of nurses, paramedical staff, doctors, who like true ‘tapaswis’, are serving patients in various hospitals in the country right now. I would like to congratulate you. I am happy to have heard your experiences.”

Expressing her gratitude, Ms Jagatp mentioned, “I’m simply doing my responsibility however you might be serving the nation around the clock. We needs to be grateful to you.”

The nation is lucky to have a Prime Minister like him, she’s heard saying within the audio clip.

The civic-run Naidu Hospital has been treating majority of COVID-19 sufferers from Pune.