Amid Covid Scare, JEE-Mains Postponed

In a major development, JEE- Mains – engineering entrance examination has been postponed from May 24 to 28, National Testing Agency (NTA).

Due to spiralling cases in coronavirus, the April edition of the exam was also postponed.

“The JEE-Mains scheduled from May 24 to 28 is being postponed in view of the current pandemic situation,” the NTA said in an official order.

The rescheduling of the April and May sessions will be done subsequently, the order stated.

“The registration for the May session will also be announced at a later stage,” the NTA added