Amid COVID Scare, Triple Mutant Strain Emerges In India

By Pratidin Bureau
As India grapples with the unprecedented rise in cases of coronavirus, studies and various media reports have stated that a new triple mutant strain has emerged nationwide.

Last year, a double mutant strain was identified in Maharashtra, however, during the ongoing second wave parts of New Delhi, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh and West Bengal has been fuelled by the triple mutant straints.

As per a TOI  report, India’s health ministry has only acknowledged the presence of the “double mutant” and has been identified as a “variant of interest” and not a “variant of concern”.

According to NDTV, scientists believe the new rampant surges of Covid cases globally are driven by new variants.

Moreover, reports have suggested that based on evidence that an increased transmissibility is associated with the UK variant (lineage B1.1.7) while the Brazilian and South African variants exhibit ability to escape vaccine-induced immunity.

COVID-19 cases in the country has crossed 2 million and has doubled in the last ten days.

