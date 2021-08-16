Amid Curfew, CRPF Vehicle Attacked In Shillong

Amid the ongoing curfew in the capital city of Meghalaya, a vehicle carrying CRPF personnel was attacked by protesters in the Mawlai area of Shillong.

The security forces in a bid to contain the agitated crowd resorted to mild force for dispersing the crowd.

The attack on the CRPF vehicle took place hours after unidentified miscreants hurled petrol bombs at the residence of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma late on Sunday.

The agitators pelted stones at their vehicle when the CRPF jawans had reached Mawlao to stop the youth from burning tyres in the middle of the road.

The state government has imposed a curfew in Shillong and banned mobile internet services in at least four districts, as vandalism and arson rocked the state capital and nearby areas on Independence Day during the funeral procession of a former militant.