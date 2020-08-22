Top StoriesHealthRegional

Amid Fight Against COVID-19, NHM Technicians Protest

By Pratidin Bureau
Members of the NHM Technical Employees Union (Barak Valley Unit) took a 24-hour-long break from work in protest against certain unfulfilled demands. This impacted the fight against the COVID-19, especially in the government hospitals.

Around 80% of the technicians of Barak Valley didn’t go to work on Saturday. President of the said Barak Valley unit of the Union Ikbal Hussain Mazumdar said that although the government was made aware of their demands, it was to no effect.

Among the many demands include finding a way to make the jobs permanent based on seniority and paying the non-permanent employees an amount commensurate with their work.

The members said that if their demands are not met after the said protests, they would remain absent from work for an indefinite time.   

