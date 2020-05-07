Amid Pandemic, Assam Govt getting ready for floods

Assam Chief Minister Sonowal on Thursday said that the state government, apart from fighting COVID-19 with containment measures, was taking steps to prepare the state for the forthcoming rainy season which would bring floods and landslides.

As the battle against coronavirus would be long, the state government has decided to resume economic activities and has also prepared for calamities like flood that affect the large part of the state every year, Sonowal said.

Even while fighting #COVID19, our Govt has been focusing on completing repair & construction works of embankments to avert flooding.



Inspected the under construction 48 km Road-cum-Embankment along Puthimari river at Athgaon, Kamrup & directed officials to complete it fast. pic.twitter.com/Pj3wrBjqVH — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) May 7, 2020

Saying that repairing and construction work of embankments had been a little delayed due to lockdown forced by COVID-19 outbreak in the state, the Chief Minister urged the people to extend their cooperation to complete these projects on time.

He also stressed on the need to maintain social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols during the construction works and directed the concerned departments to ensure strict observance of the same. Though certain relaxations and exemptions have been given during the third phase of lockdown, people should not get complacent as negligence in observing social distancing, wearing of marks, hand washing etc. would bring catastrophe resulted by COVID-19 pandemic.

Sonowal today visited Athgaon in Kamrup district and took stock of the construction work of road cum embankment project on Puthimari River there.