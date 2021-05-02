Amid Pandemic Counting Day For Assam Assembly Begins

RegionalElection 2021Top Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
192

The counting of votes for the biggest Assembly election held between March 27 and April 6, amid the catastrophic second Covid wave will commence from 8 am on Sunday. The counting day will be held for also West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry as well.

In the Assam Assembly election 2021, a total of 2,33, 74,087 electors – 1,18,23,286 males, 1,15,50,403 females, and 398 transgenders will seal the fate of 946 candidates – 872 male candidates and 74 female candidates across 126 constituencies.

Further for the counting of votes, the Election Commission of the state has set up a total of 279 EVM counting halls. In addition, 52 Postal Ballot Counting Halls will have been set up as well for 1,50,033 postal ballot votes.

As per Election Commission of India’s directives, the number of counting tables in each counting hall has been restricted to seven tables.

To maintain Covid protocol, numbers of counting halls have been increased by 131% i.e. from 143 in the 2016 Assembly Election to 331 this time.

There will be one Micro Observer at each counting table, who reports directly to the Counting Observer appointed by ECI for every LAC.

