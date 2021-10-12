Amid Rise In Civilian Killings, NIA Raids 18 Locations Across Delhi, UP, J&K

After the recent civilian killings in Kashmir, the NIA on Tuesday raided 18 locations across Delhi NCR, UP and J&K. In J&K, it raided the house of Owais Ahmad Dar, son of Ab Khaliq Dar, a resident of Galbugh Kakapora.

Multiple locations in central Kashmir are been targeted by the NIA to crack down on the Overground Networks (OGN) of terror outfits. The NIA is targeting individuals linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizbul Mujahideen, Al Badr and other terror outfits that have spread in J&k and beyond.

According to reports, one terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces on Monday. The dead terrorist was identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar, affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit, The Resistance Front, a front for the Lashkar-e-Taiba. Dar was involved in the recent civilian killing at Shahgund in Bandipora.

Five Indian Army soldiers were also killed in an encounter during an anti-insurgency operation in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir in the same day.

