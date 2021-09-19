Amid Speculations, Ambika Soni May Not Be The Next Punjab CM: Report

As speculations rife over the appointment of the next Punjab Chief Minister after Captain Amarinder Singh submitted his resignation on Saturday, one of the likely names for the upcoming chief was veteran Congress leader Ambika Soni. However, as per a latest report, Soni has turned down the offer to become the next Chief Minister.

According to an NDTV report published on Sunday morning, Soni had “declined the offer at a later-night meeting with her party colleague Rahul Gandhi”.

The report further stated that there will always be “ramifications” for not having a Sikh as a Chief Minister.

There will be an announcement likely by afternoon on the new Chief Minister of Punjab who is suppose to have its assembly elections in the coming months.