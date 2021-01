A youth was drowned in the river while they went to a picnic at Mariyapatti in Amingaon. The youth identified as Shiva Lahkar of Kamakhya Gate fell down from a boat.

Police and SDRF reached the spot immediately after the incident has been reported. The youth has not yet recovered although the SDRF has carried the rescue operation.

According to reports, a seven-member team went for a picnic by the Brahmaputra Riverside when he fell in the river and drowned.