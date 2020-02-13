Aminul Islam apologises for his controversial remarks

Following the controversy over his latest remarks against the Ahom community of Assam, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam has apologised on Thursday evening.

Speaking at Pratidin Time’s A2Z programme, MLA Islam said, “I want to apologise to the Ahom community. It was unintentional. My sincere apology for the remarks that I made.”

It may be mentioned here that he allegedly said that the Ahoms are not Assam’s indigenous people as they had migrated from elsewhere. This sparked off a row and sections of the Ahoms demanded an unconditional apology from the MLA.