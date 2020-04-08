Aminul Islam sent to 14 days judicial custody

AIUDF MLA from Assam’s Dhing constituency Aminul Islam has been sent to 14-day judicial custody who was arrested by Nagaon Police on Tuesday morning.

In an audio clip that went viral, the AIUDF legislator made “communal remarks” over the spread of Coronavirus in the country, police said on Tuesday.

“The MLA has confessed in the interrogation that the viral audio clip was made and circulated by him. It was recorded for a particular community and police has recovered the same from his handset. Being an elected representative Aminul Islam has hurt the secular fabric of India, more cases may be registered against him,” Nagaon SP Shankar Brata Raimedhi said in a presser. The case was filed by one Kapinjal Sarma with Nagaon police station under 877/20 US 120(B)/153A/124A/295A.