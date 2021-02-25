Amit Shah Arrives In Guwahati, To Visit Nagaon & Diphu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in poll-bound Assam on Wednesday night. This is Shah’s third visit to the state this year.

The minister was received at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Cabinet Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

After his stay at the PWD Guest House at Amingaon, on Thursday morning, Shah will visit Puranigudam in Nagaon.

Shah will attend Pran Prathishtha Mahotsav at the Maha Mrityunjay Temple, situated at Kalajugi in Nagaon, which is in the shape of the Maha Lingam and is said to be the world’s largest Shiva temple.

Thereafter, the Union Minister will visit Batadrava Than in Nagaon, the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardev, and will lay the foundation of Batadrava Than.

Moreover, the state will also start a state-funded Rs 150-crore project for the beatification of the Than that was built by Mahapurush Sankardev in 1468.

Shah will also address a public rally in Batadrava, following which, the Home Minister will visit Diphu in Karbi Anglong.

The minister will address the public in Diphu as well.

Shah is will return to the national capital on Thursday evening.