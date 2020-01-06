Amit Shah Asks LG To Call Representatives of JNU

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday talked to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and requested him to call representatives from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for discussions, officials said.

The telephonic conversation between the home minister and the LG came a day after masked goons indulged in violence on the JNU campus on Sunday night.



According to an official, “The home minister spoke to the LG and requested him to initiate discussions with representatives from the JNU.”



The home minister had spoken to Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik and ordered an inquiry into the incident yesterday.



The Home Ministry has sought a report from the Delhi Police.



Violence broke out in JNU as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police which conducted a flag march.



At least 28 people, including JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos prevailed on the campus for nearly two hours.