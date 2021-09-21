Amit Shah Authorises Assam CM To Hold Talks With ULFA

After meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that he has been authorised to hold preliminary talks with United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA).

He reiterated that he is partly involved in the ongoing peace process with the NSCN-IM however not officially holding any negotiation with the Naga rebel group.

“I have discussed with the home minister on the issue of holding peace talks with the ULFA. He has authorised me to initiate the preliminary talks with the ULFA,” he told reporters.

CM Sarma also said that if things move in a proper direction, the central government may get involved in the peace parleys with the ULFA at a later stage.

“As convenor of the NEDA, I have sometimes talked to some political parties (in Nagaland) in the past,” he added.

Further, he informed that he would travel to Nagaland on Tuesday as convenor of the NEDA to assess the political situation of the state after opposition parties too became part of the government.

Referring to the National Register of Citizens (NRC), he said both central and state governments are on the same page in seeking a review of the NRC in Assam.

However, a decision in this regard will be taken only by the Supreme Court as the NRC was prepared under the direct supervision of the apex court.

Replying to another question, Sarma said he has no plans to effect a reshuffle in his ministry as of now.