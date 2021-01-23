Amit Shah Begins 2-Day Visit To Assam, Meghalaya

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Guwahati on Friday night for his two day visit to Assam and Meghalaya starting from Saturday.

After a night’s stay at the Public Works Department Bungalow in Guwahati, the Home Minister has left for Meghalaya to chair the plenary session of Northeast Council in Shillong.

Shah will return to Guwahati and attend meetings with Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and members.

On Sunday, as part of the Vijay Sankalp campaign ahead of the assembly elections in the state, the Home Minister will be addressing public gatherings in districts of Nalbari and Kokrajhar.