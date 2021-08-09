Amit Shah Behind Attacks On Nephew, TMC Workers In Tripura: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was accountable for the recent attacks on her nephew and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and other party workers in Tripura.

She also asserted that she won’t be subdued by such activities.

Earlier, last week, Abhishek Banerjee and TMC student activists were attacked in separate incidents in Tripura.

The BJP is the ruling government in the state, whereas TMC is hoping to expand its base in the state ahead of the 2023 assembly elections there.

“The BJP is running an anarchic government in Tripura, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, and wherever they are in power. We condemn the attacks on Abhishek and our party activists in Tripura,” she was quoted as saying in a PTI report after meeting injured TMC workers at state-run SSKM hospital in Kolkata.

“Such attacks would not have been possible without the Union home minister’s active support. He is behind these attacks which were carried out in front of Tripura Police as it remained mute spectators. The Tripura chief minister doesn’t have the audacity to order such attacks,” she added.