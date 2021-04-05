Amit Shah, Bhupesh Bhagel Pay Tributes To Naxal Attack Martyrs

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel on Monday paid tributes to 14 security personnel who were killed during an encounter with naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur.

According to ANI, Shah is also scheduled to meet the injured jawans who are admitted at CRPF Basaguda camp. Later, he will hold a meeting with top officials like the Intelligence Bureau Director, Central Reserve Police Force Director General and Director General of Police Chhattisgarh in Jagdalpur.

“Paid tribute to the brave security personnel who lost their lives in an encounter the Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur. The country will never forget their valour and sacrifice. The whole country stands with bereaved families. We are determined to conclude the fight against this Naxalite unrest,” Shah tweeted.

Earlier, a wreath-laying ceremony was held in Bijapur for six soldiers who lost their lives in the same attack.

On Saturday, at least 22 jawans were killed and over 31 were left injured after they were ambushed by Maoists along the Sukma-Bijapur border, triggering an encounter between both the parties.