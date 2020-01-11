Amit Shah challenges Rahul, Mamata and Kejriwal on CAA

BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday challenged opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and Minister Arvind Kejriwal to find out a provision from the newly implemented Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that can take away citizenship from minorities of India. The CAA drew widespread protests across the country ever since the law received the presidential assent last month.

“I challenge Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, to find out a provision from the Citizenship Amendment Act that can take citizenship away from minorities of this country,” Amit Shah was quoted as saying by ANI in Vadodara.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

It may be mentioned here that Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan Kerala and West Bengal government have said that CAA will not be implemented in their States.