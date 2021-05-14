Amit Shah Condoles Death Of Digboi Grenade Attack Victims

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has condoled the death of two persons who tragically died in a grenade attack that took place at Digboi in Tinsukia district earlier today.

This was informed by newly-elected Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Twitter.

He said that Shah had enquired about the grenade blast and condoled their demises.

“Home Minister Amit Shah called me to enquire about the grenade blast at Tingrai Market in Tinsukia District. He condoled the death of two civilians. I apprised Home Minister on the matter and informed that Assam Police

has been asked to take stern measures against perpetrators and nab them immediately,” CM Sarma tweeted.

Earlier today, two motorcycle-borne miscreants lobbed a grenade in front of a hardware shop at Tingrai Market in the district, killing two persons and injuring two others who were in the vicinity.

The deceased were identified as Surajit Talukdar and Sanjiv Singh.

Terming it an “unfortunate accidental blast”, the Assam Police said in a statement that the “grenade may have been dropped mistakenly by security forces during routine movement in the area.”

“We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Further investigation is on,” said the statement.

Tinsukia SP Vaibhav Nimbalkar said that a case under Explosive Substances Act was registered under the Lekhapani Police station.

“We have seized all the items from the area and are further investigating it,” he said, adding that there was a possibility that the grenade may have been accidentally dropped in the area because it is “frequented by security forces owing to its sensitive nature,”he said.

Another such incident was reported on May 12 when a grenade exploded in the same district killing a 14-year old boy. Authorities said the blast took place when the minor picked up an abandoned grenade near the Burhi Dihing River in Kotha Adarsha Gaon in Jagun.

