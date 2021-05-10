Top StoriesNational

Amit Shah Congratulates CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

By Pratidin Bureau
0

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Himanta Biswa Sarma soon after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Assam and stated that the state will set a benchmark of peace, progress and prosperity under him.

The Home Minister expressed confidence in him saying that the state will set up a new benchmark of peace, progress and prosperity under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance and your leadership.

“Congratulations to Himanta Biswa Sarma on being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Assam and all those who took oath today. I am confident that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance and your leadership, the state of Assam will set a new benchmark of peace, progress and prosperity,” Shah said.

Sarma was sworn in as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam at 12 noon today, replacing former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. He is considered to be the charioteer of BJP’s growth in the Northeast.

Sarma was administered the oath in presence of state Governor Jagdish Mukhi, the BJP national President JP Nadda and other leaders. (ANI)

