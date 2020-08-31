Top StoriesNational

Amit Shah Discharged After Post Covid Care

By Pratidin Bureau
Union Home Minister Amit Shah was discharged on Monday morning, days after he was admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi on August 18 for post-Covid care.

Shah tested positive for coronavirus on August 2.

“Sh Amit Shah, Hon’ble Home Minister, was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi for post Covid care. He was discharged today at 7am. He has fully recovered and is fit to resume his routine activities,” said Dr Aarti Vij, chairperson, media and protocol division, AIIMS.

Hospital authorities on Saturday said that the home minister has recovered and is to be discharged soon.

Shah was admitted to the Delhi hospital on August 18 following complaints of fatigue and body ache.

