Amit Shah Exhorts Mirabai Not To Be Content With Silver And Aim For Gold

Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu on Saturday was felicitated by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for bringing laurels to the country in weightlifting and exhorted her not to be content with the silver medal rather aim for gold next time.

27 year old Mirabai has been appointed as an additional superintendent of police in her home state Manipur after the recent win at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, was honoured during the 51st Raising Day celebrations of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D).

As per a report from the PTI, Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented the weightlifter with a shawl and memento today.

Minister Shah said Chanu brought honour for the country by winning a medal at the Tokyo Olympic games and is now a proud member of the police force.

“I thank her for her hardwork and dedication,” the home minister added.

Shah said, “When I met her on the stage to honour her, I wished her success. Everyone, from the prime minister of the country to the common man, has applauded her and rejoiced in her victory.”

“I want to tell her that she should not be content with a silver medal but should now aim for a gold. The entire country is waiting for it,” he added.

The Union Home Minister also said that there is much more that needs to be done for providing the athletes with facilities.

Additionally, the home minister on Saturday also gave away trophies and medals for excellence in training to winner states/union territories and central police organisations and forces, and seven authors who wrote on policing subjects in Hindi.

Also Read: Mirabai Chanu to be Felicitated by Amit Shah Today