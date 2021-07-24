Amit Shah Inaugurates North East Space Application Centre

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the North East Space Application centre in Shillong on Saturday during his two days visit to the Northeast part of India.

Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated 3 multipurpose projects including the North East Space Centre during his presence in Shillong today.

The North East Space Centre will be studying the flood problem in Assam with the help of ISRO.

After the first phase of the study, the home minister has submitted the reported to the government.

Special suggestions have been given to the government for solving the flood problem through the report.

Assam Chief Minister said that a pilot project will be prepared soon in concern with the report received.

The inauguration also followed by a high level meeting on border inter-state disputes where the chief ministers of all the Northeastern states were present.

The meeting has also been attended by the chief secretaries and DGPs from all the states.

The Home Minister Amit Shah will also be addressing the Assam Rifles DGs and cadres on Sunday after which he will come straight to Guwahati.

Amit Shah is also going to visit the Kamakhya Temple and Gauhati Medical College. He will also visit the Srimanta Shankardev Kalakshetra in the evening where he will be paying cheque to families of those who died of Covid-19.

Foundation stone of Tamulpur Medical College is also to be laid between this 2 days visit of the home minister.