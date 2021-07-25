Amit Shah Inaugurates Radio Therapy Block of State Cancer Institute At GMCH

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a 2-day visit to Meghalaya and Assam, inaugurated the Radio Therapy Block of State Cancer Institute at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) today.

He also dedicated a newly installed state-of-the-art Linear Accelerator machine at the centre to people of Assam.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude to the Home Minister.

“I am confident that this will augment our fight against cancer and bring succor to patients. Having been at the helm of this project as erstwhile Health Minister, this is a matter of personal happiness to see this come through,” he tweeted.

Earlier today, he launched an Assam Rifles’ Green Sohra Plantation Drive in Shillong. He also laid the foundation stone of the Tamulpur Medical College before visiting the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati.

