Amit Shah Launches Various Projects for Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced various schemes for Assam on Saturday. During his three-day visit to the Northeast, Shah launched various developmental projects from Kumar Bhaskar Barmakhetra, Amingaon.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah admired Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. “The Northeast has emerged as the engine for the development of the country. The people who were busy in participating in agitations are now focusing on development,” said Shah.

Speaking about the Batadrava Than in Borduwa, Shah said that the Congress has not taken any step towards the development of the Than, the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva.

Shah also highlighted the developmental projects launched for the state. Here are the key highlights:

Amit Shah announced Rs. 155 crore for the Batadrava project

2 nd medical college in Guwahati will be set up

medical college in Guwahati will be set up 11 law colleges to be set up in Assam

Package of Rs. 5000 crore announced for BTC to be sanctioned by Assam govt and Central govt

150 schools to be established in the tea garden areas

Announcing the packages, the union minister said that the Prime Minister has visited the Northeast 30 times in 6 years and it is only BJP who thinks for the development of the region. “It is for the first time that peace has returned to Bodoland during the ruling of PM Modiji. It is for the first time that 80 percent votes has been casted in Bodoland,” said Shah.

Talking about Kaziranga, Shah said that the poaching in the National Park has become less.

Slamming the Congress, Shah said that the party couldn’t solve the problem of illegal infiltrators in the state and it is only for the BJP that the immigration has been controlled in the state.

“The arrear of royalty in OIL has been released by the Modi government. The Prime Minister has also honoured Dr. Bhupen Hazarika with Bharat Ratna,’ said Shah.

Taking a dig at the agitators, the Union Home Minister said that the Congress and the agitators couldn’t bring the development of the state. He requested the agitators to sit in a discussion.