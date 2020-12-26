Amit Shah Likely To Launch BJP’s Campaign For Assam Assembly Polls

Union Minister Amit Shah has arrived in Guwahati on late Friday night for a two-day visit to take stock of the activities of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Assam wing.

As per initial reports, Shah would be formally launching the party’s campaign for the upcoming Assam assembly polls.

About 3000 community artists comprising dancers, performers and musicians reached the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport welcome the Home Minister. Around 10,000 earthen lamps were also lit along the National Highway.

The minister would be participating in several governance related meetings of BJP and programmes which will be held at Amingaon’s Kumar Bhaskar Brahmanshetra at 10.30 am today. He will also meet the new council members of Bodoland Territorial Council.

The minister will be distributing financial grants to 8,000 traditional Vaisnavite monasteries under the Assam Darshan programme.

The foundation of nine law colleges in Diphu, Silchar, Dhubri, Dhemaji, North Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Nalbari, Raha and Rangiya will be laid today. The project is worth Rs 33 crore.

A second medical college’s foundation in Guwahati will also be laid today.

Shah is slated to visit Kamakhya Temple on Sunday and later leave for Manipur.