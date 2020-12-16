Amit Shah Likely To Visit Assam On Dec 26

Amidst the formation of the new Bodoland Territorial Council, Union minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Assam on December 26.

As per initial reports, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader may hold several meetings with government stakeholders on Assam’s development and the upcoming legislative assembly elections including seat-sharing strategies with alliance Asom Gana Prashad early next year.

Celebrating the victory of NDA in the recent BTC elections, the union minister tweeted on December 13, “NDA secured a comfortable majority in Assam BTC election. Congratulations to our ally UPPL, CM @sarbanandsonwal, @himantabiswa, @RanjeetkrDass, and @BJP4Assam unit. I thank the people of Assam for their continued faith in PM @narendramodi ’s resolve towards a developed North East”.