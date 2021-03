Amit Shah Likely To Visit Majuli On March 14

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is most likely to visit Majuli on March 14.

Shah is slated to address a massive rally at Jengraimukh which comprises a vast population of indigenous communities of the state especially the Mising and Deori tribes.

Notably, this would be Shah’s fourth visit to the state this year.

Majuli will go to polls on March 27. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal filed his nominations on Tuesday from the Majuli Assembly seat.