Amit Shah Offers Prayers At Kamakhya Temple

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited Guwahati’s Kamakhya temple and offered prayers. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“Worshipped at Maa Kamakhya Devi Temple, Guwahati and prayed to the mother for the progress and prosperity of the country,” Shah tweeted.

Meanwhile, CM Sarma also tweeted, “Along with Sri Shah, we paid our obeisance to Maa and sought her divine grace to keep guiding us in our pursuit of peace, prosperity and progress for all,” he tweeted.

आज आदरणीय केंद्रीय गृह व सहकारिता मंत्री श्री @AmitShah ने कामाख्या मंदिर के दर्शन किए और माँ का आशीर्वाद लिया।



Along with Sri Shah, we paid our obeisance to Maa and sought her divine grace to keep guiding us in our pursuit of peace, prosperity and progress for all. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 25, 2021

The Home Minister is currently on a two-day visit to Meghalaya and Assam.

Earlier today, he launched an Assam Rifles’ Green Sohra Plantation Drive in Shillong. He also laid the foundation stone of the Tamulpur Medical College.

He will also inaugurate the radiotherapy block and a new Linac machine at the State Cancer Institute of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Later, the BJP doyen will inaugurate various schemes in Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalashetra.

He will also be handing over cheques to the family of the Covid deceased.