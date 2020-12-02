Amit Shah, Punjab CM To Meet Prior To Talks With Farmers

Ahead of the meeting between the central government and the various farmers’ bodies on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh are scheduled to meet tomorrow.

Most of the farmers’ bodies are from Punjab. Amid the protests against the anti-farm laws, both the minister would be discussing on issues related to the farmers at 9.30 am.

Following which, the fourth meeting with the farmers’ bodies will be held. The last meeting remained inconclusive and the government had asked the 23 representatives to submit specific list of issues related to the agri-farm laws that was recently passed by the Union Cabinet.

Meanwhile, the farmers have warned that tomorrow is the “last chance” for the government to take a decision on the laws.

“Tomorrow is the last chance for the government to take a decision to repeal the laws, otherwise this movement will become huge and the government will fall,” Pratibha Shinde of the Lok Sangharsh Morcha was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“We’ll burn effigies in every district of Maharashtra tomorrow and on December 5 in Gujarat to protest,” she said.