Amit Shah Re-admitted To AIIMS

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was readmitted to AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) on Saturday, after two weeks of getting cured and discharged from the hospital for post COVID treatment.

An IANS report stated, Shah complained of breathing related issues. Shah was admitted around 11 p.m. last night. The minister is getting treatment under Dr. Randeep Guleria, director of AIIMS and his condition is reported to be stable now.

The 55-year-old BJP leader had tested positive for coronavirus on August 2 and was admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon’s Medanta. Shah was later kept under home isolation as well.

On August 18, Shah was admitted to AIIMS for post COVID care. He was discharged on August 30.

“Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, is admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi for post-COVID care. He has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time,” the AIIMS had said in a statement on August 30.