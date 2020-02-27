Amit Shah should resign: Tarun Gogoi

Blaming the Centre and for the violence in the national capital, senior Congress leader and former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi on Thursday demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“The Centre should take congnisance of the violence in Delhi. The Home Minister should resign,” said Gogoi. “Modi was not with Trump for all the time. He had spent just a few hours with him. What was Modi doing the rest of the time?” asked Gogoi.

The former CM also demanded the government to make the report of the Clause VI panel public. “It is very unfortunate that the committee had to submit the report to the chief minister, whereas it was constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs,” said the former Assam CM.

On the other hand, he once again emphasized on the unity of the opposition in the State for the coming Rajya Sabha Elections and stated that if necessary, Congress would come to an alliance with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).