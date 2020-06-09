Amit Shah slams Mamata’s governance over political violence

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) president and Home Affairs minister Amit Shah criticised Mamata Banerjee’s goverment in a virtual rally on Tuesday.

He held his third virtual rally today and attacked Banerjee over political killings that have occurred across West Bengal. Shah said, “BJP will never forget the sacrifice of workers” and promised to return the glory of the Bengal. Since 2014, over 100 BJP workers lost their lives in political violence in Bengal. He added, “I pay my respect to their families as they’ve contributed to the development of Sonar Bangla”.

He further lashed out at her for not allowing the centre to implement the Ayushmann Bharat Scheme. Shah asked Banerjee to not do politics at the cost of the poor’s health. He accused her of not providing the bank accounts of the farmers to the Centre for a deposit of Rs.6000 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme.

Shah also taking a dig at Banerjee said she will have to face serious repercussions in the future for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act and will “cost her dearly”.