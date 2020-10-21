Amit Shah Takes Stock Of Assam-Mizoram Border Clash

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday and took stock of the recent situation along with the Assam-Mizoram border clash on October 17, a CMO spokesman said to PTI.

“Shah enquired about the steps taken by the Assam government to defuse the tension and said that the Union Home Ministry has initiated steps for maintaining peace along the interstate border”, the spokesman said.

Sonowal apprised the union home minister of the steps taken by the Assam government for controlling the situation and of the discussions among senior officials of both the states.

The joint secretary to the union home ministry (North East), Satyendra Garg visited Assam on Wednesday as per Shah’s direction and held discussions with the home secretaries of both the states at Silchar on all border-related issues and steps required to maintain peace and law, the spokesman said.