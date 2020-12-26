Amit Shah Thanks Assam For “Warm Welcome”

Union Minister Amit Shah who reached Guwahati on Friday night for a two day visit thanked the people of Assam for their “warm welcome”.

The minister wrote on Twitter: “Reached Guwahati. I wholeheartedly thank people of Assam for such warm welcome”.

Shah was received by the Chief Ministr Sarbananda Sonowal and his programmes in Guwahati on Saturday launching of the BJP campaign for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, distribution of financial grants to 8,000 Namghars under the Assam Darshan programme. He will also lay foundation stones for the development of “Batadrava Than” as a cultural and tourist destination, new medical college in Guwahati and nine law colleges to be established across Assam.