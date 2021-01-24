Amit Shah To Attend BTR Accord Day Celebrations

In poll bound Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah as part of his two day visit to the state will be addressing at the opening ceremony of the first BTR (Bodoland Territorial Region) Accord Day celebration in Kokrajhar on Sunday.

The BTR accord was signed last year on January 27 in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the celebration of the signing of the accord at Kokrajhar last year.

Shah will be attending the meeting at Greenfield Ground in Bodofa Nagar at 10 AM today where seating arrangements for nearly five lakh people in Kokrajhar have been made.

The Union Minister is also slated to meet the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) members today.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Cabinet Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BTC Chief Executive Member Promod Boro and other leaders of the party and its allies will be present as well.

Shah will then move to Nalbari and address the Vijay Sankalp election campaign there at 1.30 pm.

Shah on Saturday even launched the ‘Ayushman CAPF’ in Guwahati for the benefit of the central health insurance programme to all the armed police forces in India.

Under the Ayushman CAPF scheme, around 28 lakh personnel of CAPF, Assam Rifles and National Security Guard and their families will be covered.

the Union home minister chaired the 69th plenary session of North Eastern Council (NEC) in Meghalaya’s capital Shillong.

The minister said the inter-state boundary issues between the Northeastern states will soon be resolved.