Amit Shah to Begin 2-Day Meghalaya Visit Tomorrow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will begin his two-day visit to Meghalaya on Saturday. He will be accompanied by Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region, and G Kishan Reddy, Minister of Culture and Development of the North Eastern Region of India.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma last week conducted an MDA meeting with the Presidents of ruling parties and discussed Shah’s visit, among other issues.

During the two-day visit on July 24-25, Amit Shah will also inaugurate a cryogenic oxygen plant, visit the headquarters of the Assam Rifles in Shillong and attend an event in Guwahati on July 25.

The home minister will chair a meeting of chief ministers, chief secretaries, and DGPs of all Northeastern states in Shillong on Saturday, a home ministry official said. Mr. Shah is expected to take stock of the law and order and COVID-19 situation there. The home minister will also take up the border issue with the chief ministers.

The meeting will be held at the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) where he will also review the functioning of the space science and technology center of the region.

