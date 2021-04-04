Amit Shah To Campaign For Himanta Today

As the last day of campaigning for the third phase of the Assam Assembly election is underway, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address public meetings in parts of Lower Assam to campaign for candidates including cabinet minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Home Minister will do the last round of campaigning for the assembly elections this year at Madhab Khetra in Sualkuchi. Sualkuchi is a part of the Jalukbari constituency. BJP leader Dr. Sarma has been winning the Assembly seat continuously since 2001.

However, in the 2001, 2006, and 2011 assembly elections, Himanta Biswa Sarma was elected to the Assam Legislative Assembly from the Jalukabari constituency as a Congress candidate.

Shah is also scheduled to participate in a mega BJP rally in Barpeta Road Mini Stadium at noon to campaign for candidate Professor Sankar Das.

Thereafter, Shah will be visiting Bhabanipur constituency in Kokrajahar district. BJP candidate Ranjit Deka will be contesting the election in the constituency.

The third and final phase of the assembly polls in 40 constituencies will be held on April 6. The results will be announced on May 2.