Amit Shah to hold first virtual rally in Bihar today

By Pratidin Bureau
Home Minister Amit Shah will address BJP’s first virtual rally—“Bihar Jan-Samwaad”—at 4 PM on Sunday.

The rally will mark the official beginning of the BJP campaign in Bihar, where elections are due later this year. It remains to be seen what the former party president will say in his outreach to the state that sends lakhs of migrant labourers across the country. The party has received criticism over the plight and suffering of migrants after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three-hour notice for a countrywide lockdown.

The rally is is a part of the party’s plan to mark the completion of one year of the Narendra Modi government 2.0.

In a world struggling with the new challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, the digital/virtual saffron rally will mark the commencement of a new form of electioneering.

Senior BJP leaders, including party president J P Nadda, will also be using the virtual platform to reach out to the voters.

While the BJP appears well prepared to handle the new situation, rivals fear digital campaigns could end up favouring the saffron party given its well-oiled IT cell, social media teams and experience in high-tech electioneering.

Going virtual for the month-long activities to mark the completion of one year of the Narendra Modi government 2.0, the BJP will be relying majorly on new forms of ‘samvaad’ (communication) in its campaign for the Bihar elections.

